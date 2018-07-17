Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Shahid Afridi visits Quetta, meets people injured in Mastung blast

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi met the people injured in the Mastung suicide explosion and condoled with the families of the victims during a visit to Quetta on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter

QUETTA: Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi met the people injured in the Mastung suicide explosion and condoled with the families of the victims during a visit to Quetta on Tuesday.

Afridi also condoled with the family of Balochistan Awami Party's martyred leader Nawabzada Siraj Raisani and then went to Combined Military Hospital, Quetta, to meet the injured.

Posting about his visit on the social media, Afridi remarked that his foundation will do all in its capacity to help the ailing brothers.

He further shared that he noticed a change in people of Balochistan, adding that "they now know [and] stand united against common enemy of terrorism."

On July 13, at least 149 people, including Balochistan Awami Party candidate Nawab Siraj Raisani, were killed during an explosion at a political rally in Mastung, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history. 

