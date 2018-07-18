Can't connect right now! retry
Another donkey tortured, severely injured in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

Another donkey was pelted and beaten up. Photo: Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation

Merely two days after a donkey was brutally beaten up during a political rally, another tortured and severely injured donkey has been handed over to animal rescue team Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF).

“Another day, another story of abuse. We do not know if it was related to anything political...all we know is that it is unimaginably horrific abuse at the hands of our people,” the NGO wrote in a post on social media on Wednesday.

“This donkey was reported to us from Gulshan-e-Iqbal… It appears he has been pelted and beaten on the head repeated by jagged edge objects or stones. His skull is completely visible, maggots have eaten all the flesh within it. His left eye has been gouged out,” the post read.

“He was bleeding so profusely we had to let it flow into buckets. We ensured his bleeding has stopped, given pain killers, maggots removed and wound thoroughly cleaned.”

The animal rescue team also shared images of the torture inflicted upon the donkey.

“Whether political or not, this is still a hate crime at the hands of our people,” the NGO further wrote.

“Where are the laws that protect animals? Why have they been forgotten or perhaps, never implemented properly in the first place?” it asked.

“Raise your voices. Don’t let this be the future for our children,” ACF urged.

On Sunday night, a donkey was beaten and bruised after supporters of a political party wrote the name of a political rival on the donkey's body to elude to him.  

Such cruelty has to stop across the board, says PTI after supporters torture donkey

A donkey was beaten and bruised after PTI supporters wrote the name of a political rival on the donkey's body to elude to him

The “donkey [was] beaten to pulp, punched in the face and abdomen several times, nose broken, kicked all over his body until he collapsed, has rope marks and a car rammed into him.....all of this to describe one political party as an “ass” by some hooligans as written on the poor donkey’s body,” ACF had said in the earlier post.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responded on Tuesday to reports that the party’s supporters beat up a donkey in a brutal incident of animal violence during a rally after ACF's post went viral.

“Whether it is PTI supporters who beat up a donkey, or Imran Khan opponents who did the same to a dog.... this reveals a vile degeneration in our basic mindset of humanity. This kind of cruelty has to stop across the board,” the party tweeted.

However, the tweet did not mention if the party was going to take any form of action against those responsible for the vile act.

