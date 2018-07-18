Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
Joint security plan with rangers for election day: IG Sindh

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

IG Sindh Amjad Javed Saleem. Photo: File

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh Amjad Javed Saleem has said Sindh police will be teaming up with rangers to form a security plan for the July 25 elections.

Speaking to the media at the Saeedabad police training centre on Wednesday, Saleem said there are more than 5,700 sensitive polling stations in the province.

He added the Sindh police had teamed with the rangers to come up with a comprehensive security plan, through which both the police and the paramilitary force will be on one communication network, adding that if there is a security concern, the one network of communication will prompt both forces to reach the place of incident as soon as possible.

Saleem added that 100,000 policemen will be deployed on election day, with the majority being on force field formation and the rest deployed at different police stations. 

There will also be a reserve police force at the police station, Saleem added.

The IG Sindh added that there are some extremely sensitive polling stations in the province while some of them have been declared normal. 

