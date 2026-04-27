PMD issues heatwave alert as temperatures likely to surge in parts of country

A volunteer showers a woman with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP/File

Temperatures likely to rise in parts of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan.

Met Office advises public to avoid unnecessary exposure to sun.

Upper parts of the country likely to experience cooler conditions.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a heatwave alert, warning of a significant rise in temperatures in parts of the country in the coming days.

Mild heatwave conditions are expected to develop in the southern parts of the country from April 29 to May 3, the Met Office said in an advisory.

According to the PMD, El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions remain neutral; however, most plain areas are likely to experience extreme heat.

There is a 61% likelihood that El Nino conditions may emerge during the May-July period, which could influence regional weather patterns.

In the coming days, temperatures are expected to rise in South Punjab, Upper Sindh, and Balochistan.

The Met Office said mercury levels may remain four to six degrees Celsius above normal, with temperatures in plain areas likely to reach 43 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius.

It advised the public to avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun, particularly during peak hours.

Health experts warned that heatwave conditions could increase health risks, especially for the elderly, children and patients, urging precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the upper parts of the country are expected to experience relatively cooler conditions due to the influence of westerly weather systems.

These systems are likely to affect the region from the night of April 27 to April 29, and again from May 3 to May 5, bringing a temperature drop of two degrees Celsius to four degrees Celsius during these periods.

However, officials cautioned that heat intensity was likely to rise again after May 1, with intermittent heatwave conditions expected to persist.

Climatological data show that May and June are typically the hottest months in Pakistan, particularly in south Punjab, upper Sindh, and southern and eastern Balochistan.

Temperatures in these regions often rise to extreme levels, occasionally reaching up to 52 degrees Celsius during intense heatwave episodes, while the normal range remains between 43 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius.

According to recent observations, temperatures in these heat-prone areas are currently two degrees Celsius to four degrees Celsius above normal.