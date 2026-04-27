Parachinar Airport upgraded, reopens for operations after long closure

This image shows terminal building of Parachinar Airport. — APP

Parachinar Airport, located in Kurram district, has been reopened after a prolonged closure, marking a significant development for the region.

According to official details on Monday, the airport has been restored and upgraded through the joint efforts of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Following these upgrades, the facility has now entered its operational phase.

On April 26, aviation authorities conducted landing and takeoff trials at the airport. A total of six successful flight operations were carried out during the testing phase.

Officials confirmed that the runway and other airport facilities meet international standards and safety requirements.

The operationalisation of Parachinar Airport will help improve regional connectivity, enhance emergency response capabilities, and boost economic activity.

Last year, officials from the Pakistan Airports Authority and Pakistan International Airlines visited Parachinar Airport to assess its viability for commercial and humanitarian operations.

The government also constituted an eight-member committee comprising PAA and PIA officials to review the airport’s infrastructure and evaluate the prospects for its reopening.