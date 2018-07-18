NAB Chairman takes notice of DG CAA’s use of PIA plane for private tour

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javaid Iqbal on Wednesday took notice of the media reports stating that Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) allegedly took a group of friends for a special tour of Nanga Parbat on a PIA plane scheduled for a flight.



Geo News reported that the DG CAA Hassan Baig took a group of friends for a special tour of Nanga Parbat on a PIA plane and that "the tour took place as passengers waited for the plane’s arrival at Skardu airport for their scheduled flight.”

The Supreme Court has also taken suo motu notice of difficulties faced by passengers at Skardu airport and directed CAA and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to submit a report before it within 48 hours.

As per reports, when the plane finally landed at Skardu airport after a delay of hours, passengers protested and lashed out at the DG CAA.

Baig, however, denied using a plane of the national carrier.

“I went for an air safari on the invitation of PIA CEO,” he upheld adding that the national carrier told him that they are starting an air safari and thus wanted to invite him.

“I have nothing to do with the plane being taken for an air safari,” the DG CAA said while speaking to Geo News via telephone.

“None of my friends was on board the plane,” he clarified.

The director generals of the anti-graft bodies in Gilgit Baltistan and Rawalpindi have been directed to review the matter.

The NAB chairman has also summoned a report on the sale of PIA aircrafts on cheap prices, he added that the national asset instead of progressing is declining.