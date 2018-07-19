Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Zainab Bibi, Pakistan's tallest woman, passes away

Thursday Jul 19, 2018

Zainab Bibi. Photo: Geo News 

Pakistan's tallest woman, Zainab Bibi, passed away on Thursday. 

According to media reports, Zainab was recently admitted to Allied Hospital, Faisalabad. She was 46 years old. 

Zainab was 7 feet 2 inches and in 2003 was declared the world's tallest woman, earning her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.  

Photo: Chris McNulty 

Suffering from diabetes and osteoporosis, Zainab, in an interview to Dawn newspaper last year, had said she was striving to make ends meet owing to her illness and lack of financial cooperation from the government.

Later, as promised by then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, she was handed over a cheque worth Rs2 million by the government to ease her plight. 

Zainab hailed from Rajana area of Toba Tek Singh in Punjab.

