Imran devastated KP, Nawaz brought prosperity to country: Shehbaz Sharif

ATTOCK: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan devastated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas former prime minister Nawaz Sharif brought prosperity to the country.



Addressing a rally here, the former Punjab chief minister said that a high turnout of the people at the rally proved that "July 25 is the day of 'lion'."

Shehbaz told the participants of the rally that their leader Nawaz Sharif was in Adiala Jail along with her daughter, and that the former premier returned not for his own self, but for the country.

"Nawaz was lured, pressurised and threatened, but he went ahead with conducting nuclear tests," he said. "We produced 11,000 MW electricity over the past five years."

The PML-N president said that Nawaz Sharif brought an era of development and prosperity to the country, noting that prior to 2013, there used to be power outages up to 20 long hours.

Accused Imran Khan of being the "biggest liar", he said the PTI chief's "rallies are empty just like his head."

"Imran did no service to people during the past five years," Shehbaz said. He told the participants that he had come to Attock asking for their votes.

"We have served Punjab day and night," the former Punjab chief minister said. "Give us a chance to serve, not to govern."