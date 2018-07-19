Committee visits Askari Amusement Park to probe swing accident

KARACHI: An investigation committee, headed by Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Thursday visited Askari Amusement Park to probe the swing accident.



A 16-seat ride named 'Monster' had fallen apart on Sunday night at the Askari Park, killing 14-year-old Kashaf and wounding 15 others. The case has been registered against the park management and related persons and includes negligence and murder charges.

Sources have informed that the park administration has admitted manufacturing fault in the swing. The probe committee also questioned contractors, Zubair Tufail and Muhammad Imran.

The technical report on the unfortunate incident will be completed by tomorrow, said sources.

Speaking to Geo News, father of the deceased, Kashaf, said that he doesn’t want any compensation but demanded the park authorities to improve the arrangements in park to avoid any untoward incidents in future.

An initial investigation report of the incident stated on Monday that the swing collapsed after its bolts broke.

The amusement park has been closed for 15 days.

Who owns the park?

Following the incident, questions were raised regarding the ownership of the park.

Karachi Municipal Commissioner East district has denied owning the amusement park, while one of the share-holders has been named as famous industrialist Zubair Tufail.

Speaking to Geo News, Tufail said that the swing was brought from China and Chinese engineers, who had installed the swing, have been immediately summoned.

Tufail said that according to the engineers here, chances of 20 bolts giving away at the same time are quite bleak.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has also denied owning the land.

According to KMC land sources, the Askari park was bought from KMC in 2004 — the same year Old Sabzimandi was shifted there from the Super Highway.

Earlier, the KMC owned the land of the park.