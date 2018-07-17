Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
Case registered regarding Karachi's Askari Park swing accident

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

KARACHI: A case has been registered regarding the incident of the collapse of a swing at the Askari Amusement Park in the metropolis's Sabzi Mandi area.

A 16-seater ride named 'Monster' had fallen apart on Sunday night at Askari Park in the Old Sabzi Mandi area, killing 14-year-old Kashaf and wounding 15 others.

The case has been registered against the park management and related persons and includes negligence and murder charges.

Karachi's Askari Park swing accident caused by broken bolts: report

A teenage girl was killed and more than 16 others injured on Sunday when a swing collapsed in an amusement park on the city's University Road

An initial investigation report of the incident stated on Monday that the swing collapsed after its bolts broke.

The amusement park has been closed for 15 days.

Who owns the park?

Following the incident, questions were raised regarding the ownership of the park. 

Karachi Municipal Commissioner East district has denied owning the amusement park, while one of the share-holders has been named as famous industrialist Zubair Tufail.

Speaking to Geo News, Tufail said that the swing was brought from China and Chinese engineers, who had installed the swing, have been immediately summoned.

Tufail said that according to the engineers here, chances of 20 bolts giving away at the same time are quite bleak.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has also denied owning the land.

According to KMC land sources, the Askari park was bought from KMC in 2004 — the same year Old Sabzimandi was shifted there from the Super Highway.

Earlier, the KMC owned the land of the park.

