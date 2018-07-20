Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

General Election 2018: Internet services suspended in Balochistan's six districts

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 20, 2018

Internet services have been suspended in six districts of Balochistan due to upcoming General Election 2018, which have been scheduled for July 25. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Internet services have been suspended in six districts of Balochistan due to upcoming General Election 2018, which have been scheduled for July 25.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the internet services in Pishin, Killa Abdulla, and Mastung will remain suspended till July 31, adding that services in Awaran, Keech and Kalat have been suspended since February 2017.

The internet has been disabled on the instructions of the Minister of Interior Affairs.

The suspension of internet services will affect the result transmission system of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PTA noted.

Moreover, the suspension of the internet can also affect the ECP's voter verification system.

PTA has also informed the ECP regarding the suspension of the internet services in six districts of Balochistan.

More From Election :

Angry protesters tear down independent Jibran Nasir's campaign banners in Karachi

Angry protesters tear down independent Jibran Nasir's campaign banners in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
ECP silent as Punjab government dances to PTI’s tunes: Shehbaz

ECP silent as Punjab government dances to PTI’s tunes: Shehbaz

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N senators cry foul over 'pre-poll rigging'

PML-N senators cry foul over 'pre-poll rigging'

 Updated 5 hours ago
Where will Imran Khan cast his vote?

Where will Imran Khan cast his vote?

 Updated 6 hours ago
General Election 2018: Internet services suspended in Balochistan's six districts

General Election 2018: Internet services suspended in Balochistan's six districts

 Updated 6 hours ago
Would sit in opposition if unable to form govt without PPP, PML-N: Imran

Would sit in opposition if unable to form govt without PPP, PML-N: Imran

 Updated 6 hours ago
Fake campaign posters become a nuisance for public

Fake campaign posters become a nuisance for public

 Updated 7 hours ago
PML-N wasted Rs60bn on Multan metro bus service, says Imran

PML-N wasted Rs60bn on Multan metro bus service, says Imran

 Updated 8 hours ago
Ali Musa Gilani's convoy attacked in Multan

Ali Musa Gilani's convoy attacked in Multan

 Updated 8 hours ago
NADRA to deliver all under-process CNICs before July 25

NADRA to deliver all under-process CNICs before July 25

 Updated 8 hours ago
MQM-P not being given a level playing field, says Siddiqui

MQM-P not being given a level playing field, says Siddiqui

 Updated 9 hours ago
Lack of clean drinking water biggest problem facing NA-29 Peshawar

Lack of clean drinking water biggest problem facing NA-29 Peshawar

Updated 9 hours ago
Election campaigning continues with disregard to animal rights

Election campaigning continues with disregard to animal rights

 Updated 10 hours ago
PML-N, PTI in electoral alliance with banned outfits against PPP, says Bilawal

PML-N, PTI in electoral alliance with banned outfits against PPP, says Bilawal

Updated 10 hours ago
Around 1.6 million polling staff to be deployed on election day: ECP

Around 1.6 million polling staff to be deployed on election day: ECP

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM