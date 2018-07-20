General Election 2018: Internet services suspended in Balochistan's six districts

Internet services have been suspended in six districts of Balochistan due to upcoming General Election 2018, which have been scheduled for July 25. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Internet services have been suspended in six districts of Balochistan due to upcoming General Election 2018, which have been scheduled for July 25.



According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the internet services in Pishin, Killa Abdulla, and Mastung will remain suspended till July 31, adding that services in Awaran, Keech and Kalat have been suspended since February 2017.

The internet has been disabled on the instructions of the Minister of Interior Affairs.

The suspension of internet services will affect the result transmission system of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PTA noted.

Moreover, the suspension of the internet can also affect the ECP's voter verification system.

PTA has also informed the ECP regarding the suspension of the internet services in six districts of Balochistan.