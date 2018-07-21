Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jul 21 2018
Nawaz, Maryam meet counsels at Adiala jail

Saturday Jul 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz met their counsels at Adiala jail today (Saturday). 

The legal team comprising Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris and Maryam’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz met the duo and Maryam's husband Captain (retd) Safdar Awan at the Adiala jail, where the three are currently serving their prison sentence following their conviction in a corruption reference.

According to sources, key legal matters were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Advocate Pervaiz said, "Mian Sb is determined and hopeful."

"The former premier feels he was not granted the facilities that he should have been given," he added.

Speaking about Capt (retd) Safdar, Maryam's counsel said, "He is a heart patient and his medical records are available."

"Capt (retd) Safdar does not want to seek any medical facilities beyond those offered in the jail manual."

Further, Advocate Pervaiz said, "Maryam does not want to avail better facilities."

On Thursday, a pre-arranged meeting between the lawyers and the father-daughter duo was cancelled by authorities at Adiala jail.

PML-N leaders, relatives meet the former PM and his daughter today, who were imprisoned in Adiala Jail following conviction in Avenfield reference

Haris and Advocate Pervaiz were notified via phone that their meeting had been cancelled upon arriving at the jail on July 19.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine in the Avenfield corruption reference by an accountability court earlier this month.

