Standing against international establishment backing Nawaz, says Imran

KARAK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that he is standing against the international establishment, which is backing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.



Addressing a rally here, Imran said that preventing him from coming into power is an international agenda.

The PTI chief urged the people to not vote for independent candidates in the forthcoming polls as they can't do anything for them.

"Independent candidates sell themselves after winning the election," he said, adding that he is fighting against a mafia.

Imran said that the US dollar hike against Pakistani rupee is a gift of the 'Charter of Democracy' signed between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party.

He took a jibe at the PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for calling for a new social contract in the country.

"A new game is not going to be played in the name of a social contract," the PTI chief said.

He said that if voted into power, his government would conduct direct elections for district mayors, adding that the people will be given facilities through local bodies.

"There is a direct election for mayor in London," Imran said. "We will introduce a new municipal system. Developmental works are not the mandate of federal and provincial legislators."

He said that his party will strengthen the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by giving the anti-graft body more authority.

Imran alleged that when Nawaz and family were asked about the source of money for London flats, they replied what the state has to do with it.

"They are acting innocent after stealing Rs300 billion," he said.

The PTI chairman further said the Adiala prison was awaiting "some big crocodiles".

He said that he sees his fear on Shehbaz Sharif's face and it seems as if he also appears in the PML-N president's dreams.