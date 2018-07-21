PML-N to emerge victorious in centre, Punjab, KP: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that his party would emerge victorious in the centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in General Election 2018.



The PML-N president claimed so while speaking to anchorperson Hamid Mir during Geo News' show 'Capital Talk'.

"Mark my words, God willing we will form the government on [July] 25 in the centre, Punjab and KPK," he said. "The voter will set out and cast vote."

The former Punjab chief minister said that masses would not allow the polls to be rigged.

"Whatever measures were taken for rigging, those have been taken....but the people will reject this pre-poll rigging," he said.

Responding to former Punjab Police inspector Abid 'Boxer's' recent statements, Shehbaz said the police officer was removed from the post of station house officer (SHO) Gulberg for not following the orders.

"Abid 'Boxer' had said that it wasn't his duty to remove trees from roads," he explained, adding that he wanted all the provincial departments to facilitate the people.

Abid, a former police officer, was reportedly arrested from UAE in February this year and later brought back to Pakistan.

On Friday, the former police inspector appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Rehmat Ali following which his interim bail was approved until August 4.

He was granted bail in a total of 10 cases, including three murder and two robbery cases.

In a video message released on Thursday, Abid had alleged that Shehbaz, the then Punjab CM, had lodged false cases against him over a land dispute with his uncle, following which he fled the country in 2007.





