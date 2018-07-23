Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

One dead, another injured in separate incidents in Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 23, 2018

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: At least one person was killed and another wounded during two separate incidents Sunday night here in the metropolis, Geo News reported, citing rescue officials.

One man died late last night in a traffic accident near the city's Aisha Manzil area, officers of the emergency response team said, adding that the crash occurred when a car rammed into a motorcycle.

On the other hand, one person was wounded by firing in Karachi's Malir Cantonment area, rescue officials said, adding that the incident occurred due to resistance during a robbery.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA-255 Karachi: The issues and expectations of constituents

NA-255 Karachi: The issues and expectations of constituents

 Updated an hour ago
Punjab govt carried out development ‘only in advertisements’: Imran

Punjab govt carried out development ‘only in advertisements’: Imran

 Updated 3 hours ago
Deployment of troops completed for General Election 2018: ISPR

Deployment of troops completed for General Election 2018: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Another injured of DI Khan suicide attack succumbs to wounds

Another injured of DI Khan suicide attack succumbs to wounds

 Updated 5 hours ago
Vroom-vroom! Enthusiasts give their vehicles political makeovers

Vroom-vroom! Enthusiasts give their vehicles political makeovers

 Updated 5 hours ago
PML-N winning despite all 'injustices', says Shehbaz

PML-N winning despite all 'injustices', says Shehbaz

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM