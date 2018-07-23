One dead, another injured in separate incidents in Karachi

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: At least one person was killed and another wounded during two separate incidents Sunday night here in the metropolis, Geo News reported, citing rescue officials.

One man died late last night in a traffic accident near the city's Aisha Manzil area, officers of the emergency response team said, adding that the crash occurred when a car rammed into a motorcycle.



On the other hand, one person was wounded by firing in Karachi's Malir Cantonment area, rescue officials said, adding that the incident occurred due to resistance during a robbery.