Efforts being made to malign judiciary, says CJP

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Monday that efforts are being made to malign the country's judiciary.



While addressing an event at Lahore, he said: "I had promised the nation that I won't let democracy be affected until there is Supreme Court. I had promised the nation that I will keep the country's democracy out of harm's way."

"Pakistan will be weakened if the judiciary is weakened," he said, adding that it would be quite deplorable if the country's judiciary gets a bad reputation.

He further remarked that he had also promised that the elections will be held on time.

While speaking about the general election, Chief Justice Nasir said that he hopes that Pakistan's next prime minister is an honest and trustworthy person.

He also shared that Tahira Safdar to be the next chief justice of Balochistan High Court.

On Sunday, the top judge had assured that the Supreme Court is at the forefront of protecting the fundamental rights of all citizens.

"We mean business when it comes to human rights," the chief justice said while addressing a ceremony after inaugurating a water filtration plant in Karachi.

Speaking about the water crisis, the CJP stressed, "Water is extremely important and we have to conserve it."

"The only one way to conserve water is to reserve it and use it carefully," he said.

The top judge recalled that during his recent visit to Gilgit, locals informed him that they were extremely happy to hear of the construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam.

Further, the chief justice urged, "I have no personal agenda. We have to work for the welfare of our future generations."