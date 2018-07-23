Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jul 23 2018
GEO NEWS

Deployment of troops completed for General Election 2018: ISPR

Monday Jul 23, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The process of deployment of troops for free, fair and transparent conduct of General Election 2018 has been completed across the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

The troops have been deployed to provide mandated assistance to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the conduct of polls, the ISPR said in a statement.

It further stated that coordination with other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and local administration is in hand for ensuring safe and secure environment during the polls.

The General Election 2018 will be held in the country on July 25 amid tight security arrangements.

Around 800,000 law enforcement and army personnel will discharge duties for ensuring security on election day.

