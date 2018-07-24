Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jul 24 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan beats Bahrain’s Al Riffa in practice match ahead of Asian Games

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan's football team defeated Bahrain’s Al Riffa Football Club in its second practice match Monday night during their tour of the country ahead of the Asian Games and SAFF Championship as preparations are underway.

Pakistan, who went down fighting against Buddaiya Club earlier, defeated Al Riffa by 1-0 in their second friendly practice game.

The only goal in the match came off a penalty, wherein Denmark-based Mohammad Ali netted the ball brilliantly on a retake.

The national football team is currently in Bahrain for a two-week-long preparatory tour. The team is set to play two more matches against Bahrain’s local football clubs before coming back to Pakistan on July 31.

