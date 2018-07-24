Five injured in yet another scuffle between PTI, PML-N in Sialkot

SIALKOT: A scuffle broke out between the supporters of two political parties Monday night here in Hajipura at one of the group's electoral halls, authorities said, just a day before the nation heads to polls.



A group of angry supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attacked admirers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) late last night, police explained, adding that five people were seriously injured in the assault.

The wounded persons were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital, police added.



The brawl broke out after the loyalists of the two parties exchanged heated slogans during a rally of the PTI. Various equipment, as well as the windows of the PML-M's offices, were broken by workers of the Imran Khan-led party sometime before the police were able to disperse the upset admirers.

The PML-N subsequently filed a petition in the Hajipura police station, based on which further proceedings have been initiated.