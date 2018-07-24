CJP takes suo motu notice of 22 encroachments in Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, took a suo motu notice of 22 encroachments in different parts of Punjab's capital, Lahore. Photo: File 2

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took a suo motu notice of 22 encroachments in different parts of Punjab's capital, Lahore.

The apex court ordered the recently appointed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director-General (DG) Amna Imran Khan to submit a report on the illegally occupied lands in different parts of the city.



The 22 individuals, who have encroached upon LDA's land, were also summoned by the top court.

Without an auction, land in Liberty and Faisal Town among other parts of the city was illegally occupied, said LDA DG Khan. She further said that after LDA conducted an operation against the encroachers, the latter filed a petition with the court.

Earlier this year, in February, the chief justice had taken a suo motu notice of the encroachment of Islamabad’s F-8 playground following reports on social and print media.

A number of lawyers had encroached upon the Multipurpose Sports Ground adjacent to the Sector F-8 lower courts and built their chambers.

The playground was being used for illegal parking and construction of chambers by the lawyers. Bricks were also placed on the ground for demarcation of construction.