Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 24 2018
By
Zarghoon Shah

Head of CW Observers Group urges Pakistani voters to come out en-mass and exercise right of franchise

By
Zarghoon Shah

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Nigeria and head of Commonwealth Observers Group, General (Retd) Abdulsalami Abubakar has appealed to the entire Pakistani registered voters to come out of their homes, businesses and workstations and cast their votes for the candidates of their choice.

“Come out and vote for your candidates, whether its rain or sunshine,” Abubakar said during an interview with Geo News in the capital. He dubbed Election 2018 as vital for the continuation of the process of democracy in Pakistan. “We encourage everybody, men, youth, minorities and even the handicapped, to come out on polling day and exercise their right to vote in favour of the candidates of their choice because this election is highly vital for the continuation of democracy in Pakistan.

To a question, he said he has heard about what has happened to Pakistan Muslim League candidates, specifically the story of Hanif Abbassi, but would only give any observation at the conclusion of the elections. “We would only comment once the entire election process is complete,” he said. Abubakar praised the preparations for general elections and wished Pakistanis a fair, free and transparent election.

More From Election :

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Updated 2 minutes ago
PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

 Updated 19 minutes ago
PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 60 minutes ago
MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

 Updated an hour ago
Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

 Updated 2 hours ago
In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

 Updated 4 hours ago
DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

Updated 6 hours ago
Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Updated 6 hours ago
Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

 Updated 7 hours ago
COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

Updated 8 hours ago
The third gender candidates in the race

The third gender candidates in the race

 Updated 8 hours ago
Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM