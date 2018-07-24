Head of CW Observers Group urges Pakistani voters to come out en-mass and exercise right of franchise

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Nigeria and head of Commonwealth Observers Group, General (Retd) Abdulsalami Abubakar has appealed to the entire Pakistani registered voters to come out of their homes, businesses and workstations and cast their votes for the candidates of their choice.



“Come out and vote for your candidates, whether its rain or sunshine,” Abubakar said during an interview with Geo News in the capital. He dubbed Election 2018 as vital for the continuation of the process of democracy in Pakistan. “We encourage everybody, men, youth, minorities and even the handicapped, to come out on polling day and exercise their right to vote in favour of the candidates of their choice because this election is highly vital for the continuation of democracy in Pakistan.

To a question, he said he has heard about what has happened to Pakistan Muslim League candidates, specifically the story of Hanif Abbassi, but would only give any observation at the conclusion of the elections. “We would only comment once the entire election process is complete,” he said. Abubakar praised the preparations for general elections and wished Pakistanis a fair, free and transparent election.