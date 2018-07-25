Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 25 2018
Pakistan, India to face off in Asia Cup clash in Dubai

Wednesday Jul 25, 2018

Pakistan and India players shake hands during Champions Trophy 2017. Photo:AFP

Pakistan and India will face off in Dubai after drawing the same group for this year´s Asia Cup, the International Cricket Council announced Tuesday.

India suspended bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai attacks but the two teams continue to play each other in international tournaments, including the Champions Trophy final in England last year.

This year´s Asia Cup was originally set to be held in India but was shifted to the United Arab Emirates because of strained relations between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The biennial tournament will begin on September 15 with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in the opener, the ICC said.

The Cup reverts to its traditional 50-over ODI format this year after opting in 2016 for a Twenty20 competition, which India won.

Schedule:

Sept 15 - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai)

Sept 16 - Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai)

Sept 17 - Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Sept 18 - India v Qualifier (Dubai)

Sept 19 - India v Pakistan (Dubai)

Sept 20 - Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four

Sept 21 - Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai)

Sept 21 - Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Sept 23 - Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai)

Sept 23 - Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Sept 25 - Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai)

Sept 26 - Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Sept 28 - Final (Dubai)

