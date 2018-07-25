Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

Three security forces personnel including a civilian were martyred in the attack, photo: ISPR

QUETTA: Three security forces personnel and a civilian were martyred late on Tuesday while escorting the polling staff of NA-271 Buleda, Balochistan, said a statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations on Wednesday.

According to the army’s media cell, the military protection party was ambushed at Dashtuk, near the Pak-Iran border.

The statement said that during the exchange of fire, three personnel were martyred while 14 were wounded, including 10 security forces personnel.

Imran aged 21 years from Dera Bugti, 25-year-old from Chakwal Sepoy Jahanzeb, 23-year-old Sepoy Akmal from Haripur and a polling staff school teacher Safiullah were martyred in the attack.

The ISPR said that 10 critically wounded have been shifted to Karachi, while four with minor injuries were taken to DHQ Turbat.

Polling took place as usual at the polling station in question, added the ISPR statement.