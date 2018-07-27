A list of interesting results in 2018 General Election

As country eagerly awaits the final results of the 2018 General Election, some major results have grabbed eyeballs of observers.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in the lead and he has won all five of the seats that he contested from across the country. However, Shehbaz Sharif whose Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was in power in the previous government and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose mother and grandfather served as premiers, faced major losses.

Here are some of the interesting results in major constituencies:

NA-243 (Karachi): Imran Khan defeats Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Ali Raza Abidi

Abidi, the MQM-P’s soft face, was expectedly defeated by the PTI Chairman with a hefty margin. Imran secured 91358 votes while Abidi bagged 24082 votes to be ranked second.

NA-213 (Shaheed Benazirabad): Zardari secures seat, bags 111,179 votes

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has silenced his detractors by winning from Shaheed Benazirabad. His opponent from Grand Democratic Alliance came a distant second with 53521 votes.

NA-156 (Multan): Shah Mehmood Qureshi wins

Senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi won from his traditional seat, taking a whopping vote share of 116272 votes. The PML-N’s Amir Saeed Ansari trailed with 84940 votes.

NA-132 (Lahore): All not lost for PML-N as Shehbaz wins from Lahore

In what could be described as a smooth sailing for the PML-N president, PTI’s Muhammad Mansha Sindhu managed to bag only 52,213 votes.

NA-124 (Lahore): Hamza Shehbaz wins from Old Lahore

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, son of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, also did not face any tough challenge unlike other party candidates from the PTI contestants. He bagged 146294 votes.

NA-129 (Lahore): Sardar Ayaz Sadiq holds fort Lahore for PML-N

Former speaker National Assembly, in a highly anticipated contest, raised the seat tally for PML-N by defeating PTI’s Abdul Aleem Khan. Sadiq received 103021 votes while Khan bagged 94879.

NA-131 (Lahore): Saad Rafique fought till the last ball

Courtesy new delimitation in place, analysts predicted that the seat would be a piece of cake for the PTI chief.

Imran won. But on a razor-sharp margin. Imran received 84313 votes against Rafique’s 83633.

NA-53: Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi defeated

In a major setback for the PML-N, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lost to PTI chief Imran Khan in NA-53, Islamabad 2. Imran got 92,891 votes as compared to Abbasi’s 44,314.

NA-57: Abbasi also loses Rawalpindi seat

The former premier also lost from NA-57, Rawalpindi 1 as PTI’s Sadaqat Ali Abbasi secured 97,104 votes as compared to Khaqan Abbasi’s 91,381 votes.

NA-63: Chaudhry Nisar unable to win in Rawalpindi

Veteran politician Chaudhry Nisar, who contested the polls as an independent candidate following a fall out with the PML-N, lost in NA-63, Rawalpindi 7 to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan. Ghulam Sarwar got 102,267 votes while Nisar got 66,610.

NA-62: PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanveer’s son defeated

PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanveer’s son, Daniyal Chaudhry, was defeated in NA-62, Rawalpindi 6 by AML Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad who secured 117,719 votes. Meanwhile, 91,312 votes were cast in favour of the PML-N candidate.

NA-2: PML-N’s Amir Muqam defeated

PTI candidate Haider Ali emerged victorious with 6,0989 votes while PML-N’s Amir Muqam got 40880 votes in NA-2, Swat-I.

NA-129: PTI’s Aleem Khan loses

PTI’s Aleem Khan lost to former NA speaker and PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in NA-129, Lahore 7. The PML-N leader secured 103,021 votes while the PTI leader got 94,879 votes.