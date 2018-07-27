SC orders LDA to auction land in suo motu case

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered LDA to auction its land in a suo motu case of encroachments on the authority's property.



Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday had taken a suo motu notice of 22 encroachments on land owned by LDA in different parts of Punjab's capital, Lahore.

As the hearing went under way in the Supreme Court's Lahore registry, the chief justice instructed the LDA Director-General (DG) Amna Imran Khan to present terms and conditions of the auction before the court tomorrow. CJP Nisar ordered LDA to submit the auction report to the top court, reserving the right of the final decision.

The Supreme Court ordered LDA to auction its land on reasonable prices.

During the hearing where owners of oil companies and petrol pumps were present, Justice Nisar observed that Pakistan State Oil's (PSO) commission was significantly high.

The top judge said the land could be allotted through the auction to those who would fulfil the terms and conditions. "The lease fee was Rs3,000 before it was increased to Rs15,000," Justice Nisar noted, adding that there was no shortage of interested buyers for the land.

Wrapping up the case's proceedings for the day, the chief justice ordered the auction to be completed within 15 days after the approval of terms and conditions.