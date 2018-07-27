PPP rejects election process, claims polls were not free and fair

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected the election process and claimed the General Election 2018 was not free and fair.



While addressing a press conference on Friday, Bilawal demanded the chief election commissioner to resign over failure to conduct transparent polls.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is responsible for carrying out transparent polls, Bilawal said, adding that the electoral body failed in its task.

“We don’t accept the results of the elections,” he stressed.

The PPP scion further added that the party will take the matter to parliament. “PPP will sit in opposition in the centre,” he said.

Interestingly, the PPP did not attend the All Parties Conference, which was held in Islamabad on the call of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

Apologising over their failure to attend the meeting, the PPP had informed Fazlur Rehman that party representatives could not come to the APC due to the meeting of party stalwarts in Karachi.

Earlier, the APC had rejected the results of the July 25 general election result.

PML-N president Shehbaz and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman spoke to the media after presiding over the APC meeting on Friday.

"People have been robbed of their mandate," Fazlur Rehman said, added, "people claiming victory in the elections, we reject their claims as well."

He remarked: "We want democracy. We have sacrificed so much for democracy to prosper in the country." People who think they have won fairly should know that they have no real power, he said.

He further said that they will organise protest demonstrations in different parts of the country till elections are held again.