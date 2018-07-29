BAP emerges as largest party from Balochistan

The Balochistan Awami Party came out on top with 439,635 votes during the General Election 2018. PHoto: Twitter

QUETTA: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) emerged as the top party with the highest number of votes in the province during the General Election 2018, according to results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The BAP came out on top in the province securing 439,635 votes in the polls, while independents came in second after securing 318,787 votes.



The alliance of religious parties Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) ranked third in the province with 261,742 votes while the Balochistan National Party secured 126,854 votes came in fourth.

However, the former cricketer turned politician Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which came out as the most popular party nationally during the elections, managed to receive 109,488 votes and finished as the fifth most popular party in the province.

Pakistan Peoples Party led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received 57,663 votes while Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz secured just 28,922 votes in the polls.

Overall the PTI leads the National Assembly (NA) tally with 116 seats with PML-N coming in second with 64 seats, and PPP ranking third with 43 seats.

Moreover, MMA bagged 13 NA seats, tying with 13 independents who also won the seats.