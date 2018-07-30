ECP seeks written reply from Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has sought a written reply from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan over casting his vote in violation of the code of conduct during the general election 2018.

Imran's counsel Babar Awan appeared before the ECP earlier today, after the electoral body issued a notice to the PTI chief for violating the secrecy of ballot by openly casting his vote in the NA-53 constituency on July 25.

Instead of going behind the voting screen to cast his vote in secrecy, Imran was seen publicly stamping the ballot paper on the table with TV cameras filming him. Neither the presiding officer nor other polling staff objected to the violation.

PTI chief Imran Khan gives a thumb impression as casts his vote at a polling station during the general election in Islamabad on July 25, 2018. Photo:AFP

After hearing Awan's argument over the matter, the ECP ordered a written reply from the PTI chairman and adjourned the hearing till August 16.

According to Section 185 of the Election Act, a person can be given a six-month jail sentence and/or fine of Rs1,000 for not casting their vote in secrecy.



PTI leader Naeemul Haque earlier placed the blame for Imran’s controversial vote casting on the polling staff present at the occasion.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’, Haque argued that there was no place to cast vote in private as the polling booth had become crowded far beyond its capacity, for which the polling staff are to be blamed.

'Rule of institutions under PTI government'

Speaking to media outside the ECP on Monday, Babar Awan said institutions will be in power during PTI's rule.

"Individuals will not rule during PTI's tenure. Institutions will be in power," he said, adding that the nation's wishes would be the guiding force for the party.

To a question, Awan said PTI had not yet decided who would be made the chief minister of Punjab.

The Imran Khan-led PTI witnessed a resounding triumph in the country's general election, whereas rival parties planned protests over alleged vote rigging.

The PTI won 116 National Assembly seats in the ballot, short of the 137 needed for a simple majority but a surprisingly strong showing that helped fuel suspicion of rigging.