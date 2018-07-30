Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP seeks written reply from Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has sought a written reply from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan over casting his vote in violation of the code of conduct during the general election 2018.

Imran's counsel Babar Awan appeared before the ECP earlier today, after the electoral body issued a notice to the PTI chief for violating the secrecy of ballot by openly casting his vote in the NA-53 constituency on July 25. 

Instead of going behind the voting screen to cast his vote in secrecy, Imran was seen publicly stamping the ballot paper on the table with TV cameras filming him. Neither the presiding officer nor other polling staff objected to the violation.

PTI chief Imran Khan gives a thumb impression as casts his vote at a polling station during the general election in Islamabad on July 25, 2018. Photo:AFP

After hearing Awan's argument over the matter, the ECP ordered a written reply from the PTI chairman and adjourned the hearing till August 16. 

According to Section 185 of the Election Act, a person can be given a six-month jail sentence and/or fine of Rs1,000 for not casting their vote in secrecy.

PTI leader Naeemul Haque earlier placed the blame for Imran’s controversial vote casting on the polling staff present at the occasion.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’, Haque argued that there was no place to cast vote in private as the polling booth had become crowded far beyond its capacity, for which the polling staff are to be blamed.

'Rule of institutions under PTI government'

Speaking to media outside the ECP on Monday, Babar Awan said institutions will be in power during PTI's rule.

"Individuals will not rule during PTI's tenure. Institutions will be in power," he said, adding that the nation's wishes would be the guiding force for the party.  

To a question, Awan said PTI had not yet decided who would be made the chief minister of Punjab.

ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

TV footage showed the PTI chief stamping the ballot paper in full public view in violation of ECP's code of conduct

The Imran Khan-led PTI witnessed a resounding triumph in the country's general election, whereas rival parties planned protests over alleged vote rigging.

The PTI won 116 National Assembly seats in the ballot, short of the 137 needed for a simple majority but a surprisingly strong showing that helped fuel suspicion of rigging.

More From Election :

Stamped ballot papers recovered from garbage dump in Karachi

Stamped ballot papers recovered from garbage dump in Karachi

 Updated 2 days ago
Re-counting on Aamir Liaquat, Vawda’s constituencies will expose rigged polls: Kamal

Re-counting on Aamir Liaquat, Vawda’s constituencies will expose rigged polls: Kamal

 Updated 2 days ago
Shehbaz seeks PPP’s support to form govt in Punjab

Shehbaz seeks PPP’s support to form govt in Punjab

 Updated 2 days ago
Three minority candidates elected on general seats in Pakistan

Three minority candidates elected on general seats in Pakistan

 Updated 2 days ago
PML-N to mull over oath-taking of parliamentarians on July 29

PML-N to mull over oath-taking of parliamentarians on July 29

 Updated 2 days ago
Khursheed Shah to meet Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow: sources

Khursheed Shah to meet Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow: sources

 Updated 2 days ago
Number game in favour of PTI to make next government

Number game in favour of PTI to make next government

 Updated 2 days ago
Ayaz Sadiq accuses ECP of bias, calls attitude ‘regrettable’

Ayaz Sadiq accuses ECP of bias, calls attitude ‘regrettable’

 Updated 2 days ago
Eight women who made it to NA through direct election

Eight women who made it to NA through direct election

 Updated 2 days ago
Germany ready to work 'closely and confidently' with new Pak govt: FO spox

Germany ready to work 'closely and confidently' with new Pak govt: FO spox

 Updated 2 days ago
Punjab Assembly: Four independents join PTI

Punjab Assembly: Four independents join PTI

Updated 2 days ago
Imran to take oath as PM before Aug 14: Naeem-ul-Haq

Imran to take oath as PM before Aug 14: Naeem-ul-Haq

 Updated 2 days ago
How political parties fared in the popular vote

How political parties fared in the popular vote

 Updated 2 days ago
Taming the wild horse

Taming the wild horse

 Updated 2 days ago
Imran Khan's PTI leads as ECP declares results of all 270 NA seats

Imran Khan's PTI leads as ECP declares results of all 270 NA seats

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM