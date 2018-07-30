Major parties form grand opposition slamming 'unprecedented' rigging

ISLAMABAD: Major parties in the opposition on Monday held a meeting and decided to form a grand opposition for formulating a strategy on alleged rigging in the July 25 General Election.



Addressing media, senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Awami National Party said there is no parallel of rigging on this scale in elections in the country, in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Imran Khan claimed victory.

PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani and MMA chief Fazlur Rehman also decried media censorship.

"The entire world, the nation and ECP [Election Commission of Pakistan] should note that there is no instance of all parties rejecting election results unanimously like this ever," said Fazl.

Those stealing the mandate of masses should be ashamed of themselves, he said.

Gilani said that an all parties conference would be held soon, and a strategy would be formulated to take up the issue of rigging.

The parties will play the role of a strong opposition inside and outside the Parliament, the former prime minister added.

The decision to form a grand alliance was taken during ongoing meetings of the parties at the residence of Ayaz Sadiq. The political parties also agreed to protest inside and outside the assemblies.

The grand opposition will issue a white paper over rigging during the elections and meet for an All Parties Conference in two days.

The strength of the grand opposition will stand at 120 in the National Assembly, compared to 116 seats for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

According to sources, political parties in Balochistan will also be taken into confidence over the grand opposition alliance. Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced that the MMA will not boycott proceedings of the parliament.

The PPP delegation was led by Khursheed Shah includes Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and Qamar Zaman Kaira, and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif led his party’s delegation which includes Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif among others.

Haji Ghulam Bilour and Mian Iftikhar are representing the ANP, while Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Anas Noorani are representing the MMA.

It is expected that following the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif will meet his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was shifted from Adiala prison to PIMS hospital in Islamabad on Sunday.

Over 35 constituencies' results manipulated for Imran's victory: Shah

PPP leader Khursheed Shah claimed over 35 constituencies were manipulated to pave way for Imran's victory.

Manipulation "was carried out in constituencies of Yousaf Raza Gilani, Rasool Bux Chandio, Faisal Saleh Hayat, Aijaz Jakhrani and Saad Rafique," he said.