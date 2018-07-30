Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jul 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

JI chief rejects Rehman’s suggestion against taking oath in parliament

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 30, 2018

Muttahida Malis-e-Amal's (MMA) deputy president Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday, July 30, 2018 rejected president Fazal-ur-Rehman's suggestion to boycott taking oath in the parliament. Photo: File
1

LAHORE: Muttahida Malis-e-Amal's (MMA) deputy president Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday rejected president Fazal-ur-Rehman's suggestion to boycott taking oath in the parliament. 

MMA, a political alliance consisting of conservative, religious, and far-right parties of Pakistan, has protested against the poll results. It includes Jamaat-e-Islami, Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) among other political parties. 

During a press conference held at Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) head office in Mansoorah, Haq said he did not believe in responding to disagreement with hostility. 

"We will sit in the opposition with complete dignity and play our part," he said. 

The JI chief and deputy president of MMA further noted that a responsible leadership was put in charge of the electoral process, however, excessive intervention of institutions had affected the public opinion. 

"All efforts were made to remove the national and political leadership from the picture," Haq said. "From Karachi to Dir and Chitral, poll results were not released in a timely manner. The election process was made suspicious and it is regrettable that polling agents were sent out while the votes were being counted."   

The MMA deputy president further stated that an effort had been made to target democracy, however, despite serious reservations his party was ready to give a chance to the new government to prove itself. "We will wait for Imran Khan to fulfill his promise to make Pakistan a welfare state like Madina," he said. 

PML-N, MMA-convened APC rejects 'rigged' election results

MMA's Fazlur Rehman announces party leaders won't take oath till demands are met

Furthermore, Haq stated that MMA would play its part in making democracy stable — both from within and outside the parliament. 

According to information received from sources, MMA has called an emergency meeting in the federal capital later today. Members will attempt to convince the MMA chief to let the alliance join the opposition. They will also discuss the suggestion to not take oath in the parliament.  

Earlier on July 27, the All Parties Conference — convened by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and MMA — had rejected the results of the July 25 general election result.

Speaking to the media after presiding over the APC meeting, Rehman said people had been robbed of their mandate. He had rejected the 'claims of those claiming victory in the elections.' Rehman had also said that the APC will organise demonstrations in different parts of the country till elections were held again.

It is pertinent to note that significant political parties such as Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan did not attend the APC.

