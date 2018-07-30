Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP rejects chief election commissioner's resignation demand

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 30, 2018

\
Election Commission of Pakistan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected the demand of resignation of Chief Election Commissioner voiced by a number of political party leaders.

In a declaration issued by the ECP, it said that the body condemns baseless allegations levelled by certain quarters adding that it would give its detailed reaction to the masses tomorrow.

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded the chief election commissioner to resign over failure to conduct transparent polls in his very first press conference held after the general election on July 27.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is responsible for carrying out transparent polls, Bilawal said, adding that the electoral body failed in its task. “We don’t accept the results of the elections,” he stressed.

The PPP scion further added that the party will take the matter to parliament. “PPP will sit in opposition in the centre,” he said.

More From Election :

Punjab Assembly: Four independents join PTI

Punjab Assembly: Four independents join PTI

Updated 3 days ago
Imran to take oath as PM before Aug 14: Naeem-ul-Haq

Imran to take oath as PM before Aug 14: Naeem-ul-Haq

 Updated 3 days ago
How political parties fared in the popular vote

How political parties fared in the popular vote

 Updated 3 days ago
Taming the wild horse

Taming the wild horse

 Updated 3 days ago
Imran Khan's PTI leads as ECP declares results of all 270 NA seats

Imran Khan's PTI leads as ECP declares results of all 270 NA seats

 Updated 3 days ago
General Election 2018: Over 4.5 million votes cast in favour of religious parties

General Election 2018: Over 4.5 million votes cast in favour of religious parties

 Updated 3 days ago
These NA constituencies had highest number of rejected votes

These NA constituencies had highest number of rejected votes

 Updated 3 days ago
Politicians in the National Assembly for the first time

Politicians in the National Assembly for the first time

Updated 3 days ago
Independent Abdul Hayi Dasti declared PP-270 winner after recount

Independent Abdul Hayi Dasti declared PP-270 winner after recount

Updated 3 days ago
Japan congratulates Imran Khan, hopes to further strengthen bilateral ties

Japan congratulates Imran Khan, hopes to further strengthen bilateral ties

Updated 3 days ago
US commends voters, says 'flaws' in Pakistan campaign concerning

US commends voters, says 'flaws' in Pakistan campaign concerning

 Updated 3 days ago
BBC apologises over Imran-Wasim mix-up

BBC apologises over Imran-Wasim mix-up

Updated 3 days ago
PPP rejects election process, claims polls were not free and fair

PPP rejects election process, claims polls were not free and fair

 Updated 4 days ago
Pleas approved of Saad Rafique, Abid Sher Ali, Aleem Khan for vote recount

Pleas approved of Saad Rafique, Abid Sher Ali, Aleem Khan for vote recount

Updated 4 days ago
Sattar attends APC against Rabita Committee's advice

Sattar attends APC against Rabita Committee's advice

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM