CJP says not judges’ job to collect dam funds, invites govt to take over

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Monday said that the government can take over the dams fund if it wishes to, and that it is not a judges’s job to collect funds.

Justice Nisar made the comments during a hearing of the construction of Diamer Basha and Diamer dams.

The chief justice said the dams which are not controversial should be constructed. If in future there is consensus on Kalabagh Dam then that could also be constructed, he said.

Design of dams, handing out contracts is not the court’s job, Justice Nisar said, adding that the court does not want to interfere in the administrative work of state.

Justice Umar Bandial reiterated the same and said the court is only helping the government.

The fund was announced by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar in July. He has vowed to not let anyone misappropriate the funds being collected for construction of dams to resolve the country’s water crisis.



The top judge himself has himself donated Rs1 million to the account created solely for the purpose of raising money for the construction of the dams. His donation is the first contribution to the said account, according to a press release on the Supreme Court’s website dated July 5, 2018.

The account, titled “DIAMER BASHA AND MOHMAND DAM FUND–2018”, has been opened by the Finance Division of the Government of Pakistan under the Supreme Court’s order. It bears account No. 03-593-299999-001-4 and IBN No. PK06SBPP0035932999990014.