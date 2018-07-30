Money laundering case: Details received of several fake, benami accounts

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency has received details of several fake and benami documents in a money laundering case, sources informed Geo News.



Additional five to six cases will be filed on the basis of these documents, a source said, adding that presently three to four cases will be registered.

Regarding some suspects named in the money laundering case, the FIA said that they have agreed to become state witnesses.

An FIA source shared that the investigation agency is going to issue notices to former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur once again.

The source further remarked that process is under way to issue a red warrant against Anwar Majeed and others, adding that red warrant will be issued after showing the suspect as absconding and then the Interpol will be contacted.