pakistan
Tuesday Jul 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan Army rescues Russian mountaineer from Karakoram peak

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

A Pakistan Army team on Tuesday rescued a Russian mountaineer stranded on the Latok 1 mountain peak which is a part of the Karakoram range.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Alexander Gukov had been trapped at a height of 20,650 feet for the past six days and was rescued today after an intense helicopter mission.

The statement further read Gukov ran out of food three days ago with bad weather preventing helicopters from reaching the spot, adding that the rescue mission started on July 26.

Gukov ran out of food three days ago with bad weather preventing helicopters from reaching the spot. Photo: Geo News
 

According to Anna Piunova, coordinator of the rescue team, Gukov is on his way to a hospital however, he is in a critical condition.

"He was rescued, they are flying to the hospital of city of Skardu," Piunova told a Russian news agency.

Two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza valley rescued

Austrian mountaineer Christian Huber's body also being brought back via helicopter

She added that the rescue operation involved two Pakistani military helicopters.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Army teams had rescued two British mountaineers stranded on Ultar Sar mountain located in Hunza Valley after an avalanche hit their tent.

COAS visits Russian mountaineer Alexander Gukov

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Russian mountaineer Alexander Gukov at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi. 

"Mr Guvok was rescued by Pak Army Aviators from 20650 feet high Latok Peak in Pakistani Northern Areas this morning through a very challenging Aviation effort," tweeted DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor. 


