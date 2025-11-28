 
Geo News

Sindh private schools asked to relax uniform policy amid cold weather

Students’ health and safety should be a priority during the winter season, says official

By
Syed Mohammad Askari
|

November 28, 2025

Children walk to their school along a street amid smoggy conditions. — AFP
Authorities in Sindh on Friday instructed all private schools across the province to be lenient with the uniform policy during winter.

In a statement, Professor Rafia Mallah, Additional Director of the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions, Sindh, emphasised that students’ health, comfort and safety must be prioritised during the winter season.

Schools have been told to allow children to wear any necessary warm clothing, including sweaters, jackets, coats, blazers, hats, socks, and other winter attire, regardless of uniform specifications.

The decision aims to ensure students’ protection while in class during harsh weather, has been shared across the province, and the department advised the school administrations to implement the direction with true spirit, while avoiding placing restrictions on the dress code.

The decision aims to ensure that students remain protected from the harsh cold while attending classes.

The directorate further asked school administrations to avoid placing any restrictions on warm clothing during this period.

