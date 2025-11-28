Sindh private schools asked to relax uniform policy amid cold weather

Children walk to their school along a street amid smoggy conditions. — AFP

Authorities in Sindh on Friday instructed all private schools across the province to be lenient with the uniform policy during winter.

In a statement, Professor Rafia Mallah, Additional Director of the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions, Sindh, emphasised that students’ health, comfort and safety must be prioritised during the winter season.

Schools have been told to allow children to wear any necessary warm clothing, including sweaters, jackets, coats, blazers, hats, socks, and other winter attire, regardless of uniform specifications.

The decision aims to ensure students’ protection while in class during harsh weather, has been shared across the province, and the department advised the school administrations to implement the direction with true spirit, while avoiding placing restrictions on the dress code.

