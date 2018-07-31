Can't connect right now! retry
Army provides job to physically-challenged voter in Lahore

On July 25 Fajar had gone out to cast her vote and had later taken to social media to urge the public to go out and cast their vote as well. Photo: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor's Twitter
 

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa announced on Tuesday that Fajar, the physically-challenged girl from Lahore who went to cast her vote on July 25 will be getting a job through the Pakistan Army.

On July 25, Fajar had gone out to cast her vote and had later taken to social media to urge the public to do the same.

In return, the army announced today that she has received a job under the supervision of the army.

Taking to Twitter DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor added that the nation needs more girls like Fajar, adding that she will also be receiving an opportunity to continue with her studies. 

