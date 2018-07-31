Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 31 2018
By
Web Desk

Policeman arrested for allegedly raping girl in Multan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

Representational image. Photo: File

MULTAN: A police officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a girl along with his two friends, a senior officer said.

The additional sub-inspector along with his two friends allegedly raped the girl in Multan’s Shah Shams area.

“Assistant Sub-Inspector Tariq was arrested on the girl's complaint,” police said.

“Raids are being conducted to arrest the other two suspects,” the senior officer added.

A case was registered against the three men on the girl’s complaint at Shah Shams Police Station.

Haripur policeman arrested for reported sexual assault on woman

Survivor filed an FIR stating she was in the car with her daughter, driver when they were stopped by the accused

The girl was shifted to a hospital for medical check-up.

In January this year, an elite force policeman was arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a 15-year-old boy in Haripur.

The survivor told the police that the accused raped him multiple times and also made a video of the heinous act. The complainant said the video was used to blackmail him into having sexual relations with the accused and his friends.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Thar women record highest turnout in country's electoral history

Thar women record highest turnout in country's electoral history

 Updated 3 hours ago
Perween Rahman murder: ATC reserves verdict on accused's bail petition

Perween Rahman murder: ATC reserves verdict on accused's bail petition

Updated 3 hours ago
Former Sindh Police AIG jailed for 10 years in Rs50 million scam

Former Sindh Police AIG jailed for 10 years in Rs50 million scam

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran Khan to keep his hometown seat of Mianwali

Imran Khan to keep his hometown seat of Mianwali

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz's medical report doesn't suggest treatment abroad: Punjab home minister

Nawaz's medical report doesn't suggest treatment abroad: Punjab home minister

Updated 3 hours ago
Politics of coalition kicks off in Balochistan

Politics of coalition kicks off in Balochistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran to chair 'important meeting' at Bani Gala shortly

Imran to chair 'important meeting' at Bani Gala shortly

Updated 4 hours ago
Brazilian armed forces chief calls on General Qamar Bajwa

Brazilian armed forces chief calls on General Qamar Bajwa

 Updated 4 hours ago
All parties provided level playing field: ECP

All parties provided level playing field: ECP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM