pakistan
Saturday Feb 17 2018
Aftab Ahmad

Haripur policeman arrested for reported sexual assault on woman

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

PESHAWAR: A case has been filed against a policeman for reported sexual assault on a woman in Haripur.

According to the police, the survivor registered an FIR stating the accused, sub inspector Aqeedat Shah, intercepted her vehicle at midnight on February 14. She was in the car with her daughter and driver when they were stopped.

The FIR, filed by the survivor on February 15, states that the policeman forced her daughter and driver to leave the vehicle while he himself sat inside and sexually assaulted her. She added that the sub inspector told them to leave, after committing the crime.

Following the incident, the woman filed a case at Sarai Saleh police station in Haripur.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Salahuddin Mehsud said the sub inspector has been arrested, while a spokesperson for the Haripur police said the accused would be presented before a local court.

Later in the day, the district police officer in Haripur said medical reports show the woman was not raped. But, he added, the accused sub inspector was in police custody.

The DPO added harassing someone is also a crime and if it is proven against the accused, he would not be spared. 

In January this year, an elite force policeman was arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a 15-year-old boy in Haripur.

The survivor told the police that the accused raped him multiple times and also made a video of the heinous act. The complainant said the video was used to blackmail him into having sexual relations with the accused and his friends.

