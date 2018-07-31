Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 31 2018
By
Web Desk

BAP announces support for PTI in National Assembly

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

PTI chairman Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen during a meeting with BAP leader Jamal Khan at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has announced its support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the formation of governments in the centre and Balochistan.

A delegation of BAP met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence on Tuesday. During the meeting, both parties assured each other of their unconditional support for the formation of governments in the National and Balochistan assemblies.

"Without any condition, as a good gesture and for the common interest we have announced a coalition with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf," BAP leader Jamal Khan told reporters. 

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said his party backs Jam Khan for the post of chief minister Balochistan. "It is the right of the Balochistan Awami Party to have a chief minister and they have nominated Jamal Khan and we fully back him," Tareen said. The PTI leader added that at present BAP had support from 24 MPAs elect which included his party and independents. 




More From Pakistan:

Erdogan phones Shehbaz, vows to continue cooperation

Erdogan phones Shehbaz, vows to continue cooperation

 Updated 46 minutes ago
National cricketers arrive at Bani Gala to meet Imran Khan

National cricketers arrive at Bani Gala to meet Imran Khan

 Updated an hour ago
My statement on horse-trading were misinterpreted, says Javed Miandad

My statement on horse-trading were misinterpreted, says Javed Miandad

 Updated an hour ago
Substandard material was used to build Askari Amusement Park ride: report

Substandard material was used to build Askari Amusement Park ride: report

Updated 2 hours ago
NAB summons Aleem khan in disproportionate assets case

NAB summons Aleem khan in disproportionate assets case

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz shifted back to Adiala jail from PIMS

Nawaz shifted back to Adiala jail from PIMS

Updated 4 hours ago
MMA denies ECP claims of free and transparent polls: Fazl

MMA denies ECP claims of free and transparent polls: Fazl

 Updated 5 hours ago
New PM to take oath at President House: sources

New PM to take oath at President House: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Imran finalises Atif Khan’s name for CM KP

Imran finalises Atif Khan’s name for CM KP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM