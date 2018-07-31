BAP announces support for PTI in National Assembly

PTI chairman Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen during a meeting with BAP leader Jamal Khan at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has announced its support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the formation of governments in the centre and Balochistan.



A delegation of BAP met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence on Tuesday. During the meeting, both parties assured each other of their unconditional support for the formation of governments in the National and Balochistan assemblies.

"Without any condition, as a good gesture and for the common interest we have announced a coalition with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf," BAP leader Jamal Khan told reporters.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said his party backs Jam Khan for the post of chief minister Balochistan. "It is the right of the Balochistan Awami Party to have a chief minister and they have nominated Jamal Khan and we fully back him," Tareen said. The PTI leader added that at present BAP had support from 24 MPAs elect which included his party and independents.











