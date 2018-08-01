Peshawar Zalmi announces Azadi Cup in August

Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Aug 01, 2018

The logo design for Azadi Cup 

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi has announced ‘Azadi Cup’ tournament from August 7 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the umbrella of the Zalmi Foundation.

"The prime objective of holding the event is to mark the Independence Day celebrations and provide a platform to the youth to showcase their talent yet again," said Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi.

He said that Peshawar Zalmi had taken the lead by coming up with different ideas to engage the youth in cricket events which have proved to be a big success.

There is a dire need to strengthen the base of cricket and this tournament is yet another step forward to identify new cricket talent, which will be shortlisted for further grooming, he added.

Azadi Cup will have 60 teams competing against each other. The top six teams will go into the final rounds.

"The players who benefitted from the Zalmi Haier 100 pitches project will be seen in action in the Azadi Cup.

“We believe that the practice they have done on these pitches will be put to good use in the event. Peshawar Zalmi is committed to facilitating our youth in every way we can," Afridi said.

The final of the tournament will be played on Independence Day, August 14. 

