FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan may contest by-election from NA-243, Karachi: sources

Alamgir Khan. Photo: Facebook

KARACHI: A number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, including campaigner Alamgir Khan, have their eyes set on the National Assembly seat of NA-243, Karachi.

PTI chairman Imran Khan emerged victor from the NA-243 seat during the July 25 polls. But Imran, who won from all five constituencies he contested from, has reportedly decided to keep his hometown seat of NA-95, Mianwali leaving NA-243 and the others vacant.

As by-elections are set to be conducted on Imran’s Karachi seat, sources told Geo News that four PTI members are vying for it.

Campaigner and founder of FixIt, Alamgir Khan, is among the hopefuls, sources said.

“Others interested in contesting the by-election in the constituency are Subhan Ali Sahil, Rasheed Godil and Ashraf Qureshi,” sources added.