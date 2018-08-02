FIA detects 69 foreign bank accounts of MQM leaders

KARACHI: As many as 69 bank accounts of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement leaders have been detected abroad, the government has sought information from the relevant countries, the Federal Investigation Agency submitted its report to an anti-terrorism court on Wednesday.



The FIA said that it found Rs1,321,509,608 were collected from people through extortion and ransom were deposited in the bank accounts of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation, a charity organisation of the MQM, during the years 2013-15.

It added that the funds were transferred abroad to the bank accounts of MQM UK, Simon and Simons in the UK and other accounts.

The FIA stated that the federal government has appointed a lawyer in the United Kingdom, Barrister Toby Codman, adding that the counsel was provided record required from the UK.

It has claimed that Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, former senator Babar Ghauri, Khawaja Rehan and former senator Ahmed Ali laundered the KKF funds to the UK.