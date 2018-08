Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Barlybay Sadykov called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Barlybay Sadykov called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Head Quarters, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations press release on Thursday.

In a press release issued by the army's media wing, both the dignitaries discussed bilateral security and regional issues.