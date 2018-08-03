MQM-P, PTI sign nine-point MoU for government formation

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday signed a nine-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the formation of a new government in the centre.



The two parties reached the agreement following a meeting at Bani Gala residence of PTI chief Imran Khan. The MoU was signed by MQM-P's Faisal Sabzwari and PTI leader Arif Alvi.

The MoU

 The resolution passed by the National Assembly regarding Karachi census and as decided in the Council of Common Interest should be implemented immediately.

 In line with PTI and MQM manifesto, the local government system in Sindh and Punjab does not conform to the constitutional requirements under section 140 A. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will support the petition of the MQM(P), which is before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard.

 The Karachi operation shall be reviewed in totality and in consultation with all stakeholders. All parties should have a level playing field.

 All appointments in the government should be based on merit and according to law through an accredited, impartial testing system.

 Octroi was abolished in 1988, the decision made then was that the affected cities would be compensated with a share in proportion to the loss, in lieu of Octroi taxes. That decision should be implemented fully.

 The urban centres of Sindh, including Karachi, have been severely neglected in the past. A direct financial package will be announced immediately that shall be disbursed by the federal government, with special emphasis on water.

 Both parties shall strive to introduce police reforms as implemented by PTI in KP and promised by MQM(P) in its manifesto, so that police is de-politicised and recruited with merit in letter and spirit according to law that envisages local recruitment.

 A university of international level and repute shall be established in Hyderabad.

 It is agreed in line with the statement given by PTI chairman, election audit would take place of any of the constituencies pointed out by MQM(P).

Speaking to media, PTI leader Jehangir Tareen confirmed that they had reached an agreement with the MQM-P.

He said the people of Karachi fully backed them and they would support the MQM-P's petition in the apex court with regard to local bodies.

The PTI leader said that there were issues pertaining to water, sewerage and transport in Karachi, and promised a special package for the megapolis.

"[We] welcome the MQM in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government," he said.

Taking his turn, MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they came on Imran Khan's invitation.

"Whatever is agreed between us that is a constitutional requirement and need of the country," he said, referring to the MoU signed between the two parties.

"We will move forward together with the PTI."

The MQM-P leader said the PTI had assured them of its cooperation on census issue, whereas they also held talks on delimitation of constituencies.

"Today, both MQM and PTI have a mandate in Karachi," Siddiqui said, calling for review of Karachi operation and taking it to a logical end.

He further said that a few things needed to be finalised between the two parties, and expressed hope that those would be finalised amicably.

Sources earlier informed that the MQM-P assured PTI of support in the centre after meeting with party chief Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

The MQM-P and PTI leaders are expected to address a press conference shortly regarding the developments discussed in the meeting.

The delegation of the MQM-P met Imran Khan today (Friday) holding successful talks with party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Accompanied by PTI leader Imran Ismail, the delegation had left Karachi for Islamabad earlier today to hold talks with PTI leaders about forming a government at the centre.

Party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who was leading the MQM-P delegation, presented his party's demands to Tareen in exchange for joining the treasury benches with PTI, sources informed Geo News.

After successful conclusion of the first round of talks with PTI leaders Arif Alvi and Tareen, the delegation held an important meeting with Imran at his residence in Bani Gala.

The MQM-P team included Amir Khan, Faisal Subzwari, Waseem Akhtar, and Kunwar Naveed Jamil while the PTI's side include Imran, Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

MQM-P had earlier decided to help PTI form the federal government.

Siddiqui while speaking on Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’, confirmed his party’s leaning after the results of the General Election 2018.

“The Pakistan Peoples’ Party does not need anyone in Sindh. The MQM-P will sit alongside the PTI on government benches,” he had said. “We respect everyone’s mandate and want everyone to respect ours.

He said that after a ‘series of experiences’ it was unlikely to join the PPP.

The MQM-P clinched 16 seats in the Sindh Assembly in the July 25 general election, and has six seats in the National Assembly. The PTI had invited the party to join it in the centre.

Eight of 13 independent MNAs with PTI

A total of eight independent candidates elected to the National Assembly have joined PTI so far, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Friday.

A total of 13 independents won seats in the National Assembly during the general election on July 25. Six of these have already joined the PTI.

The number of converts, however, is set to rise as two more independent MNAs-elect are in talks to join the Imran Khan-led party, Chaudhry said.

The PTI chairman has summoned an important meeting at 3pm today, where party leaders would discuss how to go about forming a government in the centre and provinces with allies.

Among the leaders to attend the meeting are PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Tareen, who has been wooing the victorious independent candidates and other parties following the PTI’s triumph in the election.