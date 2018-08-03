Imran tells UK he will bring back Pakistan's looted wealth

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has told Britain he will retrieve wealth looted from Pakistan and stashed in the UK by corrupt Pakistani politicians, The Telegraph reported.



In his first meeting with British officials after his party swept the recently-held polls, the former cricketer-turned-politician stressed he would pursue laundered money.

The Imran-led PTI’s largely based its election campaign on denouncing political leaders for looting the public and stashing money in foreign countries.

Along with his close political ally Awami Muslim League president Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Imran had petitioned the court after the Panama Papers leak against the Sharif family’s links to offshore companies and four Park Lane flats.

Imran Khan meeting the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew. Photo: PTI official

As a result of the case, the then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court.

In a meeting with the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, Imran said it was his “firm resolve to bring back to the country the money laundered to the UK.”

According to The Telegraph, no specific requests for investigations or seizures were made during the meeting.

However, a spokesman for the British High Commission said: “Tackling corruption is a UK government priority and we will continue to work constructively with Pakistan on this issue.”

He said Britain has robust laws “for the recovery of illicit assets where there is evidence to do so”.

