CJP directs authorities to present contract details of mega projects in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Friday summoned contract details of Orange line metro train and bus projects, and Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute.



The chief justice has directed the concerned authorities to present the records of all mega projects started within five years.

On July 29, The SC forwarded a case regarding alleged corruption in 56 public-sector companies in Punjab to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked, "The construction of Orange Line Train, Fast Track and other projects was given to the same contractor."

Ordering the heads of the 56 public companies, who were present during the hearing, to return the amount they received which was more than their original pay scale, Justice Nisar said, "We will make sure everyone returns the money."

Justice Nisar also expressed anger at the CEO of Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) and questioned him, "You are drawing a salary of Rs1.1 million, what experience do you have?"

"Nobody is concerned that this is the tax money of citizens," the chief justice upheld.

The top judge further ordered all CEOs drawing salaries above Rs300,000 to appear before NAB.

"Money should be taken back from them and used for the construction of dams," he remarked.