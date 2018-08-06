Will have to deliver on promises made to public: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that the party will have to deliver on the promises made to the public, adding that people don’t expect political status quo from them.



The PTI chairman was addressing a session of the party’s parliamentary committee, where he said that his primary motive was not to just become a Member of the Parliament or prime minister.

“My main purpose is to deliver on the promises made to the nation,” he said.

If the new government fails to induce change as per the expectations of the public which voted for it then they would also suffer the same fate as the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Awami National Party, said Imran.

He further said that the country is facing a fiscal crunch and the party has to steer it out of the crisis and will approach overseas Pakistanis for the payment of loans.

He said that the senior party workers did a lot of hard work and their services are unforgettable.

“You shouldn’t deviate from your goals on the basis of which the public voted for you,” Imran said in the meeting.

The PTI chief said, "I was given official protocol [while coming here today] — the country cannot be run like this."

He said in the 1970, people defeated the stable political elites and today they defeated the bi-party system.

“It has rarely happened in the past that the people have dismissed the bi-party system and voted for a third new party,” said Imran.