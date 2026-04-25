 
Geo News

Pirates seize oil tanker with 11 Pakistanis onboard off Somalia

Ministry of Maritime Affairs says immediate steps being taken to ensure safe recovery of crew

By
Web Desk
|

Published April 25, 2026

Representational image of a maritime policeman on a tag-boat guards oil tanker Aris-13 as it sails to dock on the shores of the Gulf of Aden in the city of Bosasso, northern Somalias semi-autonomous region of Puntland, March 19, 2017. — Reuters
Representational image of a maritime policeman on a tag-boat guards oil tanker Aris-13 as it sails to dock on the shores of the Gulf of Aden in the city of Bosasso, northern Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland, March 19, 2017. — Reuters 

Pirates reportedly seized an oil tanker near Somalia carrying 11 Pakistani crew members, prompting urgent response efforts from Islamabad, The News reported.

According to shipping sources, the vessel — identified as Honour 25 — came under pirate attack on April 21, after which it was taken over. 

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs confirmed the incident, saying that immediate steps have been initiated to ensure the safe recovery of the crew.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has sought a detailed report on the incident and directed relevant authorities to intensify and streamline rescue operations. 

The ministry said it remains in constant contact with all concerned agencies and is closely monitoring developments.

It has also requested the Foreign Office to begin immediate diplomatic engagement, while efforts are under way to establish contact with the Somali government to secure the release of the Pakistani nationals onboard.

In a similar incident back in 2024, Somali pirates captured a Bangladesh-flagged cargo vessel and its 23 crew near the Somali coast.

The ship and crew were released after sackloads of US dollars were air-dropped to them in ransom.

A series of incidents since then has fuelled concerns about a resurgence of Indian Ocean raids by opportunistic pirates exploiting a security gap after the redeployment of international forces.

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