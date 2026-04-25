Why Iranian FM arrived early in Islamabad

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (left) descends aircraft stairs during visit to Pakistan, April 24, 2026. — Screengrab via X/@MIshaqDar50

ISLAMABAD: Second round of US-Iran talks could take place as early as Sunday, with Pakistan set to brief Washington on the outcome of its consultations with visiting Irani foreign minister, sources indicated.

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran’s foreign minister has arrived in Pakistan amid growing expectations for a second round of talks between Tehran and Washington.

The visit comes in the wake of background discussions following first round of talks, which laid the groundwork for further engagement between the two sides. Officials familiar with the process said the Iranian foreign minister’s meetings in Islamabad are expected to focus on recent developments and the prospects of moving forward with the next phase of dialogue.

Sources indicated that if consultations in Islamabad yield positive signals, Pakistan is likely to formally communicate the outcome to the United States. This would help pave the way for the anticipated second round of talks, which is tentatively expected to take place as early as Sunday.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the White House has already said that members of the US delegation will depart for Pakistan on Saturday morning (US time) i.e. Saturday night (Pakistani time).

By the time the proposed schedule materialises, greater clarity is expected to emerge regarding the timing and agenda of the next round. The development is being closely watched internationally, given its potential implications for the entire world.

Originally published in The News