Ban ordered on 'illegal supply' of cattle to Afghanistan from KP

PESHAWAR: A ban has been ordered on the illegal supply of cattle and edibles to Afghanistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it was resulting in artificial scarcity in the province and burdening locals with high prices, read a handout.

A handout which was issued on Monday stated the caretaker chief minister, Dost Muhammad Khan, has decided to ban the export of cattle outside KP as it results in the increase in prices for residents of the province.

It is the state’s responsibility to provide facilities and reasonable prices to the public, it read.

The statement further read that people of KP were facing difficulties as they were forced to purchase sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha on high prices.

The prices were increased due to artificial scarcity caused by the illegal supply of cattle.

According to the handout, the chief minister has ordered police and FC to set up checkpoints to prevent the illegal supply of cattle and edibles to Afghanistan.

There should be a strict check on smuggling of cattle at least till the third day of Eid-ul-Azha, it was decided.

The decision was taken during a meeting at the CM Secretariat, where it was said that cattle cannot be exported, while there are terms and conditions in place for the supply of edibles.

The meeting, headed by the chief minister, was held to discuss measures to control smuggling of edibles from KP.